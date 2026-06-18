How Pakistan Ended a War the World Couldn’t

Nobody saw Pakistan coming.

That is the part worth sitting with before the celebrations get too loud and the speeches too long. When the United States and Iran were trading strikes in the spring of 2026, when the Strait of Hormuz was closed, and oil was spiralling, and the world was doing its familiar anxiety ritual of waiting for the next escalation, nobody in Washington or Tehran or London was looking at Islamabad and thinking: they will fix this.

And yet.

On June 18, Shehbaz Sharif signed his name to a document that two American and Iranian presidents had already signed. The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding. The name alone tells you something about how dramatically the diplomatic geography of this region has shifted. Not Geneva. Not Doha. Not Washington. Islamabad.

The agreement itself is serious. Both sides declare an immediate and permanent end to military operations, including in Lebanon. Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz. The United States lifts its naval blockade within 30 days. At least $300 billion in reconstruction funding for Iran has been committed. American sanctions, including UN Security Council resolutions and unilateral measures, come off on an agreed schedule. Iran reaffirms it will not pursue nuclear weapons. Sixty days to a final deal, extendable by mutual consent. A monitoring mechanism to hold everyone honest.

This is not a photo opportunity. This is architecture.

Getting here required something that Pakistan’s detractors, and there are many, consistently underestimate about the country: its unique ability to hold relationships with parties that refuse to hold relationships with each other. Islamabad has lines open to Tehran that Washington does not. It has credibility with Washington that Tehran cannot access directly. That sounds simple. It is not. Maintaining that kind of dual confidence across 47 years of American-Iranian hostility, across wars and sanctions and proxy conflicts, is a form of strategic patience that rarely gets the credit it deserves.

Field Marshal Asim Munir understood this better than anyone. His role in the months leading to this agreement was not decorative. The quiet conversations, the reassurances delivered in private that could never be delivered in public, the groundwork laid before any delegation boarded a plane to Islamabad in April, that was Munir’s work. Diplomacy at this level is eighty percent invisible, and he did the invisible part with the kind of focus that produces results.

Shehbaz Sharif then did the visible part well. He kept Pakistan’s name clean throughout a process that could easily have collapsed under the weight of American impatience or Iranian suspicion. When the April talks ended without an agreement, he did not walk away. When Trump threatened to bomb Iran into compliance from a G7 podium, Pakistan held its position as a neutral facilitator without flinching. That steadiness matters enormously in a negotiation. It is what makes a mediator worth having.

What does this mean for Pakistan going forward? The honest answer is that this is an opportunity, not a transformation. The country’s domestic challenges did not dissolve when Sharif signed that document. The economy still needs work. The political tensions are still real. None of that goes away.

But something else is now true as well. Pakistan has demonstrated, in front of the entire world, that it can sit between enemies and bring them to an agreement. It co-hosts the follow-up talks in Switzerland. The army chief is named in the prime minister’s formal statement. Its capital gave its name to the agreement.

Forty-seven years of an impasse ended in Islamabad.

That is nothing. That is, in fact, quite a lot.