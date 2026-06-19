New Petrol Price Notification 19 June 2026

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government announced major cut in petroleum product prices, according to a notification issued by the Petroleum Division. Under the latest revision, the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs74.28 per litre, bringing the new rate down to Rs299.50 per litre.

The price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) has been slashed by Rs67.31 per litre. Following the reduction, the new price of diesel has been set at Rs311.47 per litre.

An official notification by the Finance Division detailing revised rates has been issued by the Petroleum Division.

Petroleum Division said the revised prices will come into effect from 12:00 midnight today. The price cut is expected to provide relief to consumers and lower transportation costs across the country. Market analysts say the reduction could also help ease inflationary pressures in the coming weeks.