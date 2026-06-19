PM Shehbaz announces significant cut in petrol prices

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a significant reduction in petroleum product prices, citing a decline in global oil prices and expressing optimism about regional economic prospects.

Speaking in the National Assembly, the prime minister said that lower oil prices on the international market had created an opportunity to provide relief to the public. He stated that the government would announce a substantial decrease in fuel prices as part of its latest pricing review.

Sharif also expressed confidence that the recent ceasefire in the region would contribute to economic prosperity and stability. He noted that oil prices were continuing to trend downward and could fall further in the coming weeks.

The prime minister praised provincial governments for their efforts to support citizens and deliver public relief measures. He said Pakistan’s reputation and standing had been strengthened internationally and emphasized the importance of national unity.

During his speech, Sharif revealed that he recently held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. According to the prime minister, the Iranian leader thanked Pakistan and its people for their support and described the country as standing firmly alongside Iran during a challenging period.

The premier said he had invited the Iranian president to visit Pakistan in the near future and assured him of a warm welcome from the Pakistani people.

The prime minister also stated that Pakistan had been invited to participate in upcoming funeral ceremonies for Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, scheduled for early July. He said Pakistan would send a delegation to attend the events.

Highlighting the role of key national figures, Sharif credited Field Marshal Asim Munir for his contribution to what he described as a national success. He also thanked Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and the Leader of the Opposition for their respective roles and cooperation.

The prime minister concluded by stressing that the government’s focus remained on serving the nation and ensuring that the benefits of its efforts reached the people of Pakistan.