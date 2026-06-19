Pra Seals Outlets Of Major Food Chain In Lahore Over Tax Issue

LAHORE – The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has sealed multiple branches of a food-chain, KFC, in Lahore for allegedly violating tax regulations under its ongoing campaign against tax evasion.

The authority has sealed five branches located in DHA EME, Askari 10, and DHA Z Block.

A video circulating on social media shows a tax official pasting a notice on entrance door of the KFC outlet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hasnain Ranjha (@hasnain.ranjha)

Earlier this month, PRA has sealed multiple branches of a famous coffee shop, Double Shot, in Lahore over discrepancies in tax matters.

It said the branches have been sealed under section 59A of the Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act, 2012.

“Whereas, during enforcement activities it was observed that despite installation of the Electronic Invoice Monitoring System (EIMS), invoices were being issued by bypassing EIMS in violation of Section 5913 of the Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act, 2012 read with the Punjab Electronic Invoice Monitoring System Rules, 2019. Further, invoices dated 11-06-2026 have been collected which have been issued by-passing the Electronic Invoice Monitoring System (EIMS). The issuance of sales tax invoices outside the EIMS framework deprives the Government of legitimate revenue and constitutes a willful non-compliance on your part,” read the order

“The following branches were found issuing invoices in bypass of EIMS: (i) Gulberg Branch (ii) Falcon Complex, Cantt Branch (iii) C Block, Model Town Branch (iv) DHA Phase-6 Branch Lalak Jan Chowk, DHA Phase72 Branch (vi) Pine Avenue Branch (vii) Dolmen Mall Branch”.

PRA said it has been observed that the actual sales being made at your business premises are not commensurate with the sales declared in your sales tax returns, indicating that you are suppressing your actual taxable turnover and willfully under-declaring your sales, in violation of the provisions of the Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act.

“In view of the foregoing, therefore, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 59A of the Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act, 2012, the undersigned hereby orders to SEAL the business premises of the above-mentioned seven branches forthwith until complete compliant with the provisions of the Act is achieved or for a period of one month, whichever is earlier,” read the order.