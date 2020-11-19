BISE Rawalpindi announces last date for submission of forms for Matric exams 2021

BISE Rawalpindi announces last date for submission of forms for Matric exams 2021
ISLAMABAD - The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi on Thursday announced that December 10 will be the last date for online submission of forms for the annual 2021 exam for Secondary School Certificate (SSC).

However, the matric exams will start from March 6, 2021, the spokesperson of the board said.

The students can submit their online applications by December 10 as from December 11, the forms will be accepted with double fee till December 21 and with triple fee till December 29.

He informed that the students would also be allowed to avail last chance for submission of the forms with Rs200 fine on a daily basis in addition to triple fee till Feb 24, 2021.

All the private students will send a complete hard copy to the Facilitation Centre of the BISE Rawalpindi, Morgah according to the schedule after submission of the online application.

Students can also visit the board office or contact the Controller Examinations at 051-5450917 and 051-5450918 or Matric Branch at 051-5450932.

