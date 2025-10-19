Lahore to Sheikhupura Double-Decker Bus Service Launched

SHEIKHUPURA – Punjab government inaugurated double-decker bus service connecting Lahore with Sheikhupura. The service, introduced under the Punjab Tourism and Archaeology Department, will operate every Saturday and Sunday, with a fare of Rs1,200 per passenger.

The inaugural trip included visits to notable landmarks such as the shrine of Pir Waris Shah and the iconic Hiran Minar. Tourists enjoyed activities like boating and cycling at Hiran Minar, while a special Heer Ranjha event was organized to showcase local culture and heritage.

Lahore residents and those coming from other cities welcomed initiative, calling it historic step for promotion of tourism in Sheikhupura. Many expressed that the two-day tour has given the city’s historical legacy a fresh identity and attracted attention from residents of Lahore and surrounding districts.

DC Shahid Imran Marth highlighted that efforts are underway to establish Sheikhupura as a major tourism hub. Additional Secretary of Tourism Sadaf Zafar added that the program aims to boost the local economy while promoting the city’s rich historical heritage.

With this new service, Sheikhupura is poised to become a key destination for cultural and heritage tourism in Punjab.