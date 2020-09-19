KP to start five-day anti-polio drive from September 21

01:05 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
KP to start five-day anti-polio drive from September 21
Share

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtukhwa (KP) will start five-day anti-polio campaign from September 21.

According to Emergency Operation Centre Khyber Pakhtukhwa, during the drive more than 6.4 million children will be administered anti-polio drops.

More than 28,000 teams have been formed to visit door-to-door to ensure administering anti-polio drops to each and every child below the age of five.

Polio teams will also be available at bus stops, railway stations and other public places to administer the anti-polio vaccine to children below the age of five in various districts of the province during the campaign.

The anti-polio drive will end on September 25.

More From This Category
BISE Faisalabad board to announce Matric 2020 ...
02:44 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
BISE Multan to announce Matric 2020 result today ...
02:34 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
BISE Sargodha Matric Annual 2020 result today ...
02:20 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
Pakistan renews call for enhancing efforts to ...
01:57 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
Check result as Bahawalpur board to announce ...
01:39 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
BISE Sahiwal to announce Matric 2020 annual ...
01:28 PM | 19 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Queen Elizabeth strips disgraced Harvey Weinstein of top royal honour
02:43 PM | 19 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr