Zardari, Nawaz to attend Opposition's APC via video link
KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that former president Asif Ali Zardari would take part in Opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC).
Taking to Twitter, Bilawal announced participation of his father, saying that: “President Asif Ali Zardari will join opposition APC 20th September via video link inshAllah”.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has announced an 11-member delegation to attend the conference while party chief Shehbaz Sharif would attend the conference.
Opposition's All Parties Conference would be held on September 20.
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz while Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq, Pervez Rashid, Saad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah, Amir Moqam and Maryam Aurangzeb would be the part of delegation.
On the other hand, accepting an invitation by Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif has agreed to attend All Parties Conference (APC) on September 20 via video call.
