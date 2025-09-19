Imran Khan boycotts GHQ attack case proceedings via video link

RAWALPINDI – PTI founder Imran Khan boycotted proceedings via video link in the GHQ attack case.

The hearing of the GHQ attack case was held in the Anti-Terrorism Court, Rawalpindi, where Imran Khan was presented through video link, but he refused to participate and boycotted the proceedings.

Before the hearing, Khan was sent three messages for video link appearance. At 10:30 a.m. he was told to appear at 11 a.m. At 11, officials said he would join shortly, and finally, at 11:25 he appeared on video link.

During the hearing, defense lawyer Faisal Malik requested a private conversation with Khan. The court allowed it, but instead of discussing legal matters, Khan spoke about politics.

At that point, the defense lawyers informed him they were challenging the video link notification in the High Court and asked for his instructions. Khan directed them to boycott the proceedings.

Following his instruction, the defense team walked out, but the court continued the hearing and recorded witness statements. Two prosecution witnesses, Sub-Inspector Saleem Qureshi and Sub-Inspector Manzoor Shehzad, testified and presented five USBs containing video clips.

The court rejected a request to produce Khan in person, stating that according to the Punjab government’s notification, he would only appear via video link.

The hearing was adjourned until September 23, with the court summoning 10 witnesses from FIA, PEMRA, PID, Internal Security, and the Interior Ministry for the next session.