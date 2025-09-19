India bars Sikh Pilgrims from visiting Pakistan, sparks human rights concerns

ISLAMABAD – The Modi government’s policy of making life difficult for minorities continues, as it has barred Sikh pilgrims from traveling to Pakistan.

According to reports, every year Sikh pilgrims visit Pakistan to perform their religious rituals, where the Pakistani government and people warmly welcome them. Pilgrims from across the world are hosted in Pakistan annually, but this time India has stopped its Sikh citizens from coming.

Minister of State for Religious Affairs, Khel Das Kohistani, said that preventing Sikh pilgrims from performing their religious rites is a violation of human rights. He added that the Pakistani government and people are still fully ready to welcome the Sikh community.

He further said that despite strained relations, India can play cricket with Pakistan, but it is unwilling to allow its own citizens to visit Pakistan for religious purposes.