Pakistan-Saudi defence pact aimed at regional peace, not against any country: FO

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan clarified that the agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is purely defensive in nature and not directed against any third country, adding that it will play a vital role in promoting peace, security, and stability in the region.

During the weekly media briefing, he said the leadership of both countries is committed to elevating bilateral ties, while the strategic defense pact formalizes a decades-long strong partnership.

He stated that the recent agreement enhances defense cooperation and ensures joint security, under which an attack on one country will be considered an attack on both.

Shafqat Ali Khan added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Saudi Arabia on September 17 at the invitation of the Saudi King, where he received a warm welcome and official-level talks were held between the two sides.

He highlighted that since the 1960s, defense cooperation has been a cornerstone of Pakistan–Saudi relations. In continuation of this legacy, the Prime Minister and Saudi Crown Prince signed the strategic defense pact.

The spokesperson further said that at the emergency Islamic Summit held in Doha, Israeli aggression was discussed, after which OIC foreign ministers adopted a joint communiqué unanimously, declaring Israeli attacks illegal and unprovoked.

He informed that Pakistan’s Foreign Minister condemned Israeli aggression during the meeting, praised Qatar’s mediation efforts, and also raised the issue at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, demanding an immediate debate.