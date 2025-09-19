Three terrorists killed in CTD operation in Khyber

KHYBER – In a major and decisive operation at the sensitive Lala Cheena Dosarke Ali Mosque area, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) killed three dangerous terrorists and recovered weapons from their possession.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the slain terrorists in Khyber included Muhammad Naeem alias Abdul Nasir and Muhammad Karim, both residents of Karak and masterminds of the Chamkani suicide bombing, while the third terrorist, Noor Nabi, belonged to Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.

The statement said that during the operation, three submachine guns, twelve magazines, 135 rounds, and three bandoliers were recovered from the terrorists.

The spokesperson added that upon receiving intelligence, a CTD team equipped with modern weapons reached the location, where the terrorists ambushed them with heavy gunfire. However, the personnel retaliated effectively in self-defense, engaging in a fierce exchange of fire that lasted about half an hour.

Later, while clearing the area, three bodies were recovered, but the most wanted commander Fazal Noor managed to escape along with some associates.

CTD officials said the terrorists were planning a major attack, which was foiled through timely action.

The spokesperson further added that a search operation is ongoing with heavy security deployment, and the cordon has been tightened to arrest the fleeing suspects.