Punjab Assembly speaker annuls agricultural tax notification

LAHORE – Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, has nullified a notification regarding the collection of agricultural tax by exercising his executive authority.

According to reports, during a session of the Punjab Assembly, the Speaker declared the notification void under an executive order and read out his ruling in the House.

He stated that the authority to impose taxes lies solely with the Assembly, and no government official can exercise this power. He further emphasized that neither the Senior Member of the Board of Revenue nor any executive authority has the right to impose taxes, adding that such a notification undermines the privilege of the Punjab Assembly.

Malik Ahmad Khan also directed the Standing Committee on Legislation to review taxes imposed by executive authorities, instructing the legal committee to present its report to the Assembly within 15 days.

Following the ruling, members of the Punjab Assembly thumped desks to applaud the Speaker, while opposition members also appreciated the move.