Terrorist ring leader involved in martyrdom of Lt Col Gul Faraz killed in Bannu

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed two Indian-sponsored terrorists, including a ring leaders involved in martyrdom Lieutenant Colonel Gul Faraz, were eliminated in an operation in Bannu.

ISPR said the ring leader, identified as Waheedullah alias Muktiar, and a suicide bomber were killed, during intense exchange of fire. It added that a suicide jacket, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed terrorists.

It said ring leader Waheedullah was amongst the most wanted terrorist list for his active involvement in numerous terrorist activities including martyrdom of security forces personnel and innocent civilians. He was also main handler of a suicide bomber in Bannu District on 21 February 2026, resulting into martyrdom of Lieutenant Colonel Gul Faraz Shaheed. The operation has indeed avenged the heinous act and has brought the main perpetrator to justice. Timely action of security forces also averted a major catastrophe.

ISPR said sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorists found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.