Work From Home ordered in Islamabad due to road closures ahead of US–Iran Talks

ISLAMABAD – Work From Home has been enforced in Paksitani capital for all government and private employees as twin cities witnessed major road closures and traffic disruption ahead of US-Iran talks.

With Red Zone fully sealed and traffic restrictions in place, federal employees have been instructed to stay home while the city shifts into a high-security mode. As foreign delegations prepare to arrive, Islamabad finds itself under one of its most extensive lockdowns in recent times, with normal activity significantly restricted across key administrative areas.

Islamabad Traffic Update

The sweeping measures come ahead of the second round of US–Iran peace talks scheduled for this week with officials citing strict security protocols and the expected arrival of foreign delegations as key reasons behind the unprecedented restrictions.

As of Monday, only imited official movement is being allowed, while all public and private transport services including buses and trucks have been suspended until further notice, bringing normal traffic activity in the capital’s most sensitive zone to a standstill.

Employees of the Pakistan Secretariat, along with staff from other government departments, have been directed to operate remotely. Authorities say the move is aimed at reducing congestion on key routes and ensuring smooth implementation of security arrangements during the high-security period.

The federal government and Islamabad administration have jointly implemented these measures to ensure comprehensive and foolproof security during the diplomatic engagements, which are expected to draw significant international attention.

Citizens have also been urged to avoid unnecessary travel, with officials advising the use of alternative routes to minimize disruption during the ongoing security lockdown.