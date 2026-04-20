Iran hints at skipping US Talks in Islamabad after Cargo Ship Attack in Hormuz

TEHRAN – Uncertainty mounts over Pakistan-mediated peace talks between US and Iran after Iranian state media suggested that Tehran may not participate in next round of talks amid heightened tensions as US forces seized an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz after it allegedly attempted to breach a naval blockade.

Tensions between two sides sharply escalated, with Iranian state media claiming that Tehran currently has no plans to join the next round of negotiations, even as explosive developments unfold at sea.

Iranian officials cited by state television said the continuation of “so-called naval blockade,” alleged ceasefire violations, and what they describe as Washington’s “threatening language” are severely hindering progress in diplomatic efforts. The same narrative was echoed across multiple Iranian media outlets, suggesting a coordinated message from Tehran.

All eyes are on Iran’s final decision, as no senior Iranian official formally confirmed or denied participation in the upcoming talks, despite hours passing since Donald Trump announced that a US delegation would be arriving in Pakistan “soon.”

Amid the rising tensions, Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan lamented US actions. In a post on X, the envoy accused the US of violating international law, tightening blockades, issuing threats, and maintaining rigid demands—while simultaneously portraying itself as engaging in diplomacy.

He called this approach as a clear contradiction between words and actions, warning that as long as the naval blockade continues, tensions will only escalate further.

The development comes as Donald Trump said US forces intercepted and seized an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel attempting to breach the blockade in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. US personnel first issued warnings to the vessel. When those warnings were ignored, American forces allegedly disabled the ship by damaging its engine room, bringing it to a halt before taking full control.

Trump later stated on his platform, Truth Social, that the vessel, identified as Tosca, was stopped in the Gulf of Oman and is now fully under the control of US Marines. He further alleged that the ship is listed under US Treasury sanctions due to a prior record of “illegal activities,” adding that its cargo is currently being inspected.

With diplomatic channels under strain and military tensions rising in key waterways, the situation remains highly volatile as it also pushed oil prices up in global markets.