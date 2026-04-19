Trump claims US delegation headed to Islamabad for Iran talks

Donald Trump has announced that his representatives are heading to Islamabad for negotiations, saying they will arrive by tomorrow evening for talks.

In a statement posted on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said Iran opened fire in the Strait of Hormuz yesterday, calling it a violation of the ceasefire.

He further claimed that Iran has announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, calling the move “strange,” and added that due to an existing blockade, the strait is already effectively shut.

Trump said the United States is offering Iran a “good deal” and expressed hope that Tehran will accept it. He warned that if Iran refuses, the US will destroy “every power plant and bridge” inside the country.

The US President also claimed that Iran is unintentionally helping the US by closing the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the country is already losing around $500 million daily due to the situation, while the US is not suffering losses.

He added that there will be “no more leniency,” and said it would be an “honour” for him to take strong action if a deal is not accepted. Trump further stated that past US administrations should have taken such steps over the last 47 years, and that “the time has come to end Iran’s killing machine.”