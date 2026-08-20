CDF Munir, Iranian FIM discuss political, diplomatic solutions amid regional tensions

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi held a telephone conversation with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, discussing efforts to pursue political and diplomatic solutions, according to Iranian media reports.

The Iranian media reports said Araqchi contacted Field Marshal Asim Munir by telephone during the day, with the two sides exchanging views on ongoing diplomatic efforts and possible political and diplomatic solutions.

The conversation also covered diplomatic developments and the regional situation, according to the reports.

Araqchi and Asim Munir reviewed different aspects of the current situation and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral consultations and cooperation.

The two officials also exchanged views on recent diplomatic developments and ongoing efforts to advance political and diplomatic solutions.

The discussion included strengthening mutual consultation and cooperation as part of efforts to move the diplomatic process forward.

The reports did not provide further details about the specific proposals discussed during the telephone conversation.