Diplomacy, Security in focus as Syrian, Malaysian Ministers hold Key Talks in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is witnessing fresh wave of high-level diplomacy as senior ministers from Syria and Malaysia arrive in Pakistan for key talks. With diplomacy, security and bilateral cooperation at the center of discussions, the visits show renewed push to strengthen Pakistan’s ties with both countries.

Pakistan emerged as major diplomatic hub as the foreign ministers of Syria and Malaysia arrived in Islamabad on separate official visits, opening door to potentially major developments in bilateral relations, regional affairs and security cooperation.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani reached Islamabad on 2-day official visit at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. The high-level Syrian delegation was received by an Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani has arrived at Pakistan's @ForeignOfficePk where he was received by Pak FM @MIshaqDar50 where the two will hold a tête-à-tête, followed by delegation-level talks, to discuss the entire spectrum of Pakistan-Syria bilateral relations and… https://t.co/tYn9UuMmq5 pic.twitter.com/hoi01qElUk — Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) August 20, 2026

The visit comes at critical moment for Pakistan-Syria relations, with both sides preparing to discuss a broad range of bilateral and international issues.

Syrian foreign minister’s visit will focus on all aspects of bilateral relations, expansion of mutual cooperation, and regional and global developments. The visit is being viewed as an important step toward further strengthening ties between Islamabad and Damascus. The diplomatic activity did not stop there.

Malaysian Interior Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail also arrived in Pakistan after invitation from Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. He was received by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry.

During his stay, Malaysian interior minister is expected to hold key meetings with Pakistan’s leadership. The discussions will cover Pakistan-Malaysia relations, internal security, enhanced bilateral cooperation and other matters of mutual interest.

The arrival of senior Syrian and Malaysian ministers places Islamabad at the center of an intense round of diplomatic engagement, with foreign policy, regional affairs, security and bilateral cooperation dominating the agenda.