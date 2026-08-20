Petrol, Diesel Prices increased in Pakistan a day after big relief

ISLAMABAD – Petroleum Division announced fresh increase in fuel prices, raising rates of both petrol and High-Speed Diesel (HSD) with effect from August 21, 2026.

According to the notification issued following the revised petroleum pricing mechanism, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has revised the ex-depot prices of petroleum products. The price of petrol has been increased by 27 paisas per litre, going from Rs. 337.51 to Rs. 337.78 per litre.

A day after big increase, diesel faces Rs. 1.64 per litre hike as the rate increased from Rs363.06 to Rs. 364.70 per litre.

The government’s notification said the revised rates have been determined under the revised petroleum pricing mechanism. The new petroleum prices will be effective immediately from August 21, 2026, meaning motorists and other petroleum consumers will begin paying the revised rates without delay.

The increase in diesel prices is particularly significant for the transport and logistics sectors, where diesel is widely used, while the petrol hike will directly affect motorists across the country.