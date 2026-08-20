Punjab sets August 26 deadline for arms dealers to upload stock online

LAHORE – The Punjab Home Department has made digital inventory mandatory for all arms dealers across the province as part of efforts to advance the Punjab government’s vision of a “safe Punjab free from illegal weapons.”

Under the new requirement, all Business Arms Licence (BAL) holders must record their complete existing stock, along with details of all purchases and sales, through the department’s online portal.

Records of all guns and ammunition held by arms dealers will be maintained through the online system. Details of arms dealers’ purchases and sales in Punjab will also be available digitally.

The inventory module for BAL holders has now been implemented, with dealers required to enter their existing stock through the designated online portal.

The deadline for uploading existing inventory and recording purchase and sales information has been set for August 26, 2026.

The Home Department has directed arms dealers to ensure that their complete existing stock is uploaded by the deadline. It has also provided deputy commissioners with details of arms dealers operating in their respective districts.

Deputy commissioners will be responsible for ensuring that dealers’ existing stock is entered into the online system. After the records are updated, they will submit reports to the Punjab Home Department.

Dealers who fail to upload their inventory could face legal action. Under the applicable rules, failure to provide stock details may result in suspension of an arms licence, sealing of the business and the imposition of a fine.

The Home Department is also conducting a training workshop to familiarise arms dealers with the Punjab Arms Licence Inventory Module.

The special training workshop is scheduled for Monday, August 24, at 10:30 a.m. at the Punjab Forensic Science Authority Auditorium. Dealers will also be able to participate online from the offices of their respective deputy commissioners.

Training sessions have been arranged at deputy commissioners’ offices across Punjab. During the workshop, arms dealers will receive guidance on using the online portal and will have an opportunity to raise questions and discuss any difficulties they face.