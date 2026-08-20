Rawalpindi Ccd Official Suspended For Assaulting Woman Over Marriage Proposal Rejection

RAWALPINDI – A crime Control Department (CCD) official in Rawalpindi has been suspended and arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman and threatening her with serious consequences following the rejection of a marriage proposal.

The incident took place in the Jatli police station area of Rawalpindi.

The woman alleged that the official, identified as Bilal, stopped the rickshaw in which she was travelling with her mother and daughter and slapped her in front of them.

She said the incident occurred on August 13 at around 5 p.m. as she was travelling from Daultala to her home in Nathia Chhattar.

She said Bilal, son of Safdar, allegedly stopped the rickshaw near Ban Kamal Shah and assaulted her.

The woman further alleged that the suspect used abusive language and pulled out a pistol before threatening to kill her and her daughter and damage her honour.

She said the rickshaw driver intervened and helped protect them during the incident.

The woman told police that the alleged assault was linked to a dispute over a marriage proposal. She claimed that Bilal wanted to marry her daughter, but the family had rejected the proposal.

Regional Police Officer CCD Rawalpindi Hassan Jahangir Wattoo suspended Bilal following the allegations.

Jatli police registered a case against the suspect and arrested him. Police said an investigation into the incident is underway.