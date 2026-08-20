Rawalpindi Weather: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms forecast across Twin Cities

A fresh spell of thunderstorms and potentially heavy rain is sweeping twin cities, putting major urban centres including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Peshawar on high alert for flooding in vulnerable areas.

Met Office forecast intermittent rain and thunderstorms across Islamabad, Rawalpindi, the Potohar region, upper Punjab, Kashmir, upper and central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. Several locations could receive isolated spells of heavy rainfall, raising the prospect of water accumulation on roads and flooding in low-lying neighbourhoods.

The situation is particularly concerning for Islamabad and Rawalpindi, where heavy downpours could trigger flooding in urban areas as well as swelling in local streams and nullahs.

In Rawalpindi-Chaklala area, temperatures are expected to remain between 28°C and 30°C on Thursday and Friday, with extremely heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast. Conditions are expected to become partly cloudy on Saturday, with temperatures rising to around 29°C–31°C.

Punjab is also facing a widespread rain threat. On Thursday, rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms, with isolated heavy falls, is expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Gujrat, Jhelum, Mangla, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Okara and Mianwali.

Sargodha, Khushab, Chiniot and Faisalabad may see rain and thunderstorms during the evening and night, while other parts of the province are likely to remain hot and humid.

The unsettled weather is expected to continue into Friday. Rain and thunderstorms, including isolated heavy falls, are forecast for Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Gujrat, Jhelum, Mangla, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Okara.

Meanwhile, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khushab, Chiniot, Faisalabad and Dera Ghazi Khan could receive rain and thunderstorms during the evening and night.

The threat is not limited to Punjab. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Peshawar, Abbottabad and Haripur are also expected to experience rain and thunderstorms. Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are likely to remain wet as the rainy spell persists.

The weather threat could become more serious in mountainous regions, where persistent or intense rainfall may increase the likelihood of landslides.

Residents in vulnerable areas are urged to remain vigilant, particularly during periods of intense rain and thunderstorms, while motorists should exercise caution on roads and routes passing through hilly terrain. With heavy rain forecast across several major cities and districts, the coming days could prove challenging for urban and mountain communities as authorities keep a close watch on flooding, swollen waterways and landslide-prone areas.