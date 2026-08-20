Security forces kill five terrorists in Balochistan’s Panjgur

QUETTA – Security forces killed five terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Panjgur district under Operation Radd-ul-Fitna 3.

Security forces conducted the operation in Panjgur on the basis of intelligence information. Several other militants were also reportedly wounded during the operation.

Modern technology was used to target the militants. Weapons and ammunition, along with three vehicles and two motorcycles, were recovered from the site.

Security sources said a flag of a proscribed organisation was also recovered from the militants who were killed.

The militants were involved in planning suicide attacks, kidnapping for ransom and targeted killings.

Security forces reiterated their resolve to eliminate terrorism from Balochistan and said operations would continue until the last militant was eliminated.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the security forces for what he described as successful operations in Panjgur.

Naqvi said the security forces had foiled the militants’ “nefarious designs” through the operation. He added that the nation remained united against terrorism and stood with the security forces.

The latest operation comes two days after security forces reportedly killed nine militants in intelligence-based operations in different areas of Balochistan.

According to security sources, forces had surrounded and effectively targeted a militant hideout in a mountainous area between Ziarat and Harnai after receiving intelligence about the presence of militants.

Security sources said militant groups described as Fitna al-Hindustan and Fitna al-Khawarij remain active in Balochistan and that security forces are continuing operations against them.