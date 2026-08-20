Shifa International Hospital prepares Executive Floor for Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD – Preparations are underway for transfer of PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan to Shifa International Hospital, with hospital administration already making arrangment about arrival of jailed former PM.

According to hospital sources, arrangements are being made on the fourth floor of the hospital’s F Block, an executive floor equipped to accommodate patients requiring specialized medical care and additional facilities.

The same block has previously been used to accommodate former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Hospital sources claim the fourth floor has facilities for specialized tests involving kidney and liver patients, along with arrangements for a range of medical examinations and diagnostic procedures.

Khan has been experiencing high blood pressure, eye discomfort and muscle pain, prompting preparations for a comprehensive medical assessment and possible treatment at the hospital.

Hospital administration has reportedly been instructed to keep all necessary medical and administrative arrangements in place in case Imran Khan is brought to the facility.

The reported development assumes added significance in the wake of the Supreme Court’s recent directions concerning the provision of medical facilities to Imran Khan. Attention is now focused on whether and when the PTI founder will be transferred to the hospital and what course of treatment doctors recommend.

According to sources, once Imran Khan arrives at Shifa International, doctors are expected to conduct a detailed assessment of his condition. Based on their findings, further diagnostic tests and treatment will be decided.

The reported preparations have fueled speculation over a possible major development in Imran Khan’s medical care, although his actual transfer and the nature of any treatment remain subject to official confirmation.