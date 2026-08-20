Sindh minister claims Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa denied Sitara-e-Imtiaz

KARACHI – Sindh Culture and Tourism Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah has said the provincial Culture Department had recommended actors Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa for the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, but the nominations were turned down by the federal government.

Speaking at the opening of a theatre festival in Karachi, Zulfiqar Ali Shah said the department had forwarded the names of the two prominent actors for the national civil award on two occasions.

He said the recommendations were prepared on the basis of the proposals made by a committee comprising well-known personalities.

According to the provincial minister, both nominations were subsequently rejected by the federal government.

Zulfiqar Ali Shah said the Sindh government had not been given any explanation for the rejection of the recommendations.

He made the remarks while addressing participants at the opening ceremony of the theatre festival in Karachi.

The minister did not provide further details regarding when the recommendations were submitted or when the federal government rejected them.