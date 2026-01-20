LESCO stops Solar Green Meters after Shocking Ministry Directives

LAHORE – Lahore Electric Supply Company LESCO halted installation of solar green meters following direct orders from the Ministry of Energy, leaving thousands of households and industrial consumers in limbo.

According to LESCO officials, the power regulatory authority already approved and directed the installation of solar green meters, but the Ministry of Energy’s latest directive put temporary stop to the initiative. Officials warned that the ban could remain in place for one to two months, disrupting plans for clean energy adoption across the region.

“This is not a decision we made ourselves. We are bound to follow the Ministry of Energy’s orders,” LESCO authorities said, stressing that both domestic and industrial consumers are now barred from installing new solar green meters until a new solar meter policy is announced.

This is not limited to LESCO alone as officials confirmed that all other DISCOs (Distribution Companies) across the country have also stopped issuing new solar connections, showing nationwide pause in the rollout of green energy solutions.

This sudden move comes as a major setback for Pakistan’s push toward renewable energy, leaving consumers frustrated and energy experts concerned about the future of solar adoption in the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed Power Division, in coordination with Nepra, to urgently review and verify proposed net metering buyback rates. The division has suggested cutting rates from Rs22 to around Rs11.30 per unit, citing financial strain on other electricity consumers.

All existing contracts under the 2015 Net Metering Rules will be reviewed to ensure legal compliance, and new contracts will be drafted for future customers under a Net Billing framework. Expansion of net metering has already reduced electricity sales, increasing costs for grid-connected users, with projections showing a growing impact through FY2034.

Officials also warned that high rooftop solar output has occasionally stressed the national grid, highlighting the need for balanced distributed generation.