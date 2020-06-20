PM Imran condemns attacks on Rangers personnel in Sindh
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly condemned three separate attacks targeting Rangers personnel in Sindh.
In a tweet on Friday, the prime minister sought report from the authorities concerned on the incidents so the terrorists can be brought to justice.
Saddened by the terrorist bomb attacks on Rangers deployed at Ehsaas cash centres in Karachi, Larkana & Ghotki today. I have asked for an immediate investigation into this so the terrorists can be brought to justice.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 19, 2020
On Friday, separate attacks in Karachi, Ghotki and Larkana targeting Rangers personnel deployed at Ehsaas Cash Distribution point claimed three lives of the security personnel.
