Balochistan decides to send acid attack victim Dr Mahnoor to US for treatment

QUETTA – A decision has been made to send acid attack victim Dr. Mahnoor Nasir abroad for further medical treatment.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Balochistan, Shahid Rind, said that Dr. Mahnoor will be sent to the United States for additional treatment.

He added that the Balochistan government has started the necessary process in this regard.

According to officials, Dr. Mahnoor’s treatment will continue at a private hospital in Karachi for another week before she is shifted abroad.

She was attacked with acid at Sandeman Hospital in Quetta, where a man allegedly threw acid at her inside the General Surgery Unit. The suspect later died in an alleged police encounter.

A hospital ward boy, Abdul Razzaq Turkai, was also seriously injured while trying to save Dr. Mah Noor and remained under treatment in Quetta. Dr. Mah Noor was later transferred to Karachi for medical care.