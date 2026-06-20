Field Marshal Asim Munir ‘totally respects’ PM Shehbaz, Trump praises Pakistan’s civil-military harmony

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has praised Pakistan’s leadership, describing Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as outstanding figures while acknowledging Pakistan’s role in efforts related to a deal with Iran.

In an interview with a US-based website, Trump said Field Marshal Asim Munir holds deep respect for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, calling the relationship between the two leaders a positive example of cooperation.

“In Pakistan, you have the Field Marshal, who is great. And you have the prime minister, and they just get along great. The military guy totally respects the prime minister,” he said in an interview.

“It’s a beautiful thing to see,” he added.

Trump credited Pakistan with providing significant assistance in discussions involving Iran. According to the US president, Pakistan’s leadership has a strong understanding of Iran’s leadership and its people, which proved valuable during diplomatic efforts.

Speaking at a separate event, Trump also said that Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit the United States in September. He noted that China played an important role in matters related to Iran and highlighted Beijing’s influence in the region.

The US president stated that China purchases around half of Iran’s oil exports needed for its consumption. He added that the United States continues to maintain strong relations with Israel and expressed plans to visit China again later this year.

Trump further revealed that he had asked China not to intervene in the Iran-related dispute and said Beijing agreed to that request.

Addressing other international issues, Trump said the Russia-Ukraine war has resulted in the deaths of 34,000 people. He added that efforts are ongoing to achieve a ceasefire and bring an end to the conflict.