Mohsin Naqvi Flies to Tehran today with regional security, US-Iran diplomacy on Agenda

TEHRAN – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is set to visit Tehran today for high-level discussions on regional security, Pakistan-Iran ties, and ongoing US-Iran talks.

The visit shows Islamabad’s continued commitment to promoting peace, dialogue, and diplomatic engagement, as Islamabad seeks to support efforts aimed at regional stability amid evolving geopolitical challenges.

Naqvi will hold high-level meetings with senior Iranian officials to discuss wide range of issues, including Pakistan-Iran bilateral ties, regional security, matters of mutual interest, and efforts aimed at maintaining peace and stability across the region.

One of the most closely watched aspects of the visit is expected to be discussions surrounding the ongoing negotiations between Iran and US. Diplomatic sources said the progress of these talks will feature prominently on the agenda as regional stakeholders assess their potential impact on security dynamics.

The visit comes after US-Iran Peace Agreement, with Pakistan and other countries intensifying diplomatic outreach to prevent further escalation. Discussions are also expected to focus on strengthening diplomatic channels and exploring measures that could contribute to de-escalation and regional stability.

From the start of this war, Islamabad advocated dialogue, diplomacy, and peaceful resolution of conflicts, and Naqvi’s recent visit is part of broader diplomatic efforts aimed at supporting stability during a period of uncertainty in the region.

Naqvi has previously visited Iran, where both sides emphasized deeper cooperation and closer coordination on regional affairs. However, the timing of this latest visit has attracted particular attention due to the evolving geopolitical landscape and growing international focus on developments in the Middle East.