US envoy Witkoff, Iranian FM Araghci set to meet in Switzerland for talks

WASHINGTON – US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are travelling to Switzerland for negotiations, according to reports.

According to the US website Axios, Steve Witkoff will participate in a high-level meeting in Switzerland, while US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is already present there.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is also expected to arrive in Switzerland on Saturday.

The development comes a day after US Vice President JD Vance cancelled his visit to Switzerland due to clashes between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The situation has shifted following a 14-point interim agreement reached between the two sides, under which the parties have been given 60 days to address Iran’s nuclear programme and other complex regional disputes.

Earlier, the departure of US Vice President JD Vance for Switzerland had been postponed.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said Iran is prepared to make gradual progress towards an agreement with the United States, provided Washington demonstrates seriousness and ensures that Israel follows the terms of a memorandum of understanding related to Lebanon,

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Khatibzadeh said Iran considers diplomacy the only way forward, but added that the United States must ensure Israel permanently halts its actions and adheres to the agreement.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister also condemned recent Israeli attacks in Lebanon, warning that continued military operations by Israel could lead to serious and immediate consequences.