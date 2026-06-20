No More Friday Holiday in Pakistan as Austerity Measures end after 100 Days

LAHORE – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved ending several fuel-saving and austerity measures that had been imposed on federal government departments, providing an extra day off to government officials and employees.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, the government restored full petrol facilities for official use and revoked the decision that had sidelined 60 percent of government vehicles as part of cost-cutting efforts.

Friday holiday introduced under austerity measures has also been abolished, signaling a return to normal government operations.

The decision marks a dramatic shift from the government’s previous campaign to reduce fuel consumption and public expenditures amid economic challenges. The restoration of official fuel allocations and government vehicle usage is expected to increase administrative mobility but may also raise questions about the future of spending controls.

While several austerity measures have been withdrawn, the government has decided to retain market closing timings introduced on June 3 and June 10.

Under current rules, Shops, markets, shopping malls, and bazaars must close by 9:00 PM, while Marriage halls and event centers must close by 10:00 PM. Restaurants, cafés, and food outlets must close by 11:00 PM, and Home delivery and takeaway services remain exempt from these restrictions.

The notification confirms that several essential services will continue operating without restrictions on business hours, including Pharmacies, Hospitals, Clinics, Laboratories, Bakeries, Tandoors, and Milk shops. Additionally, petrol pumps, CNG stations, electric vehicle charging stations, gyms, sports facilities, IT companies, and call centers will remain exempt from the prescribed closing times.

Despite the latest relaxations, the government clarified that other austerity measures implemented before March 9, 2026, will continue to remain effective.

The latest decision is being viewed as one of the most significant rollbacks of the government’s cost-cutting agenda, restoring several benefits to federal departments while maintaining selected energy-conservation measures for businesses across Pakistan.