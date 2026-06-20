Zainab Raza’s Bold ‘Rahmat’ look is ‘too hot to handle’ for fans

KARACHI – Starlet and model Zainab Raza found herself at center of an online debate after recent episode of drama Rahmat sparked widespread discussion over her wardrobe choice.

While the 28-year-old actress has been getting praise for her performance in soap opera, a scene shows her wearing purple satin saree paired with heavily embellished sleeveless blouse in what is said to be a contemporary glamour.

Despite editing efforts that appeared to limit the exposure of deep neck outfit, viewers were quick to react. The controversy triggered a wave of mixed reactions as users bombarded comment section. Critics argued that greater caution should be exercised when selecting costumes for programs aired on national television, with some questioning whether the outfit aligned with audience expectations for prime-time entertainment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Media Spring Pk (@mediaspringpk)

Others directed their criticism toward the drama’s director and production team, suggesting that wardrobe decisions should be more carefully considered.

At same time, the discussion highlighted growing scrutiny faced by TV stars and production houses, where even brief on-screen appearances can ignite intense public debate.