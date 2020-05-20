India behind conspiracies in Balochistan: FM Qureshi
Share
ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that India is involved in fanning terrorism and hatching conspiracies in Balochistan.
In a statement, the foreign minister said that he is going to write a letter to the president of United Nations Security Council, apprising him the latest situation.
The Foreign Minister said India is looking for lame excuse for a false flag operation in Pakistan. He said India can orchestrate a drama of false flag operation as New Delhi does not want peace in Pakistan, the Radio Pakistan reported.
The Minister said India also does not want progress of peace in Afghanistan adding that the international community is aware of Indian atrocities being committed in Occupied Kashmir.
-
- WHO decides to launch investigation into its COVID-19 response10:41 AM | 20 May, 2020
- India behind conspiracies in Balochistan: FM Qureshi10:27 AM | 20 May, 2020
- Two COVID-19 patients treated with plasma therapy recovered in ...09:56 AM | 20 May, 2020
- PM Imran to address World Economic Forum via video link today08:59 AM | 20 May, 2020
- You’re only replaceable if you think you can be replaced, says Syra ...12:44 PM | 19 May, 2020
- Money Heist will be back for season 5 and 611:32 AM | 19 May, 2020
- Saba Qamar opens up about her 8 years long abusive relationship in ...11:00 AM | 19 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020