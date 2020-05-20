India behind conspiracies in Balochistan: FM Qureshi
10:27 AM | 20 May, 2020

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that India is involved in fanning terrorism and hatching conspiracies in Balochistan.

In a statement, the foreign minister said that he is going to write a letter to the president of United Nations Security Council, apprising him the latest situation.

The Foreign Minister said India is looking for lame excuse for a false flag operation in Pakistan. He said India can orchestrate a drama of false flag operation as New Delhi does not want peace in Pakistan, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The Minister said India also does not want progress of peace in Afghanistan adding that the international community is aware of Indian atrocities being committed in Occupied Kashmir.

