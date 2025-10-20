Dead Meat supply to Karachi Biryani, Fast Food Spots busted

KARACHI – Authorities in Sindh capital uncovered large-scale operation involving supply of dead chicken meat to hotels, fast food outlets, and biryani centers across the metropolis.

According to Gulberg police, an operation near Musa Colony Railway Phatak led to recovery of 80Kgs of dead chicken meat. Two suspects were arrested during the raid, and a case has been registered against them.

Police conducted the raid after getting information about a warehouse storing dead chicken meat, with the suspects preparing to distribute it. Upon receiving the tip-off, police promptly informed the Sindh Food Control Authority, resulting in immediate action.

Police further revealed that the arrested suspects were supplying the meat to several Biryani points, and investigations are ongoing to identify other individuals involved in the operation.

Sindh Food Control Authority has been alerted, and investigations are ongoing to identify other individuals involved in the distribution network.