Three-day rituals of Baba Guru Nanak death anniversary start at Kartarpur today

08:46 AM | 20 Sep, 2020
Three-day rituals of Baba Guru Nanak death anniversary start at Kartarpur today
Share

KARTARPUR - Three-day rituals in connection with death anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji are starting at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur from today (Sunday).

Thousands of Sikh yatrees are going to take part in three-day observance of Baba Guru Nanak's death anniversary.

On the directions of the Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board, all arrangements including security, accommodation and lungar have been completed.

As many as 2,000 Sikhs Yatrees from Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Peshawar and other districts of the country will participate in the event.

The ceremony of Madha Radas would be held on Sept 21 while Nagar Kirtan (religious procession) will be taken to Zero Line from Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on Sept 22.

More From This Category
Car-trailer collision claims five lives on ...
10:56 AM | 20 Sep, 2020
PML-N's Supremo Nawaz Sharif to virtually attend ...
10:14 AM | 20 Sep, 2020
New common Expo Centers to be established in ...
09:36 AM | 20 Sep, 2020
Three-day rituals of Baba Guru Nanak death ...
08:46 AM | 20 Sep, 2020
Indian journalist arrested for ‘passing ...
08:21 AM | 20 Sep, 2020
Two troops martyred in Miranshah operation
11:54 PM | 19 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
I learnt how to ride a bike for 'Quaid e Azam Zindabad': Mahira Khan
06:11 PM | 19 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr