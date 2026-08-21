Eid Miladun Nabi: Federal govt announces public holiday on August 26

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced a public holiday across Pakistan on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved a public holiday on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, following which the Cabinet Division has issued an official notification.

According to the notification, Wednesday, August 26, will be observed as a public holiday across the country.

The holiday will be observed in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi, which marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.