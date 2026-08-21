Gujranwala man arrested for ‘marrying’ foreign transgender person

GUJRANWALA – Police in Gujranwala have arrested a young man who allegedly married a foreign transgender person.

Police said a case was registered against the man following a complaint filed by the transgender person.

The complainant told police that they had allegedly been kept confined but managed to escape when an opportunity arose.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the suspect and his family allegedly arranged for a fake marriage certificate to be prepared.

Police have arrested the young man, while further investigation into the allegations is underway.

An unidentified assailant shot and killed a transgender person near Hasan Ghari on Warsak Road.

According to police, unknown armed individuals opened fire near Hasan Ghari on Warsak Road, killing a transgender person identified as Bijli.