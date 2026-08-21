Pakistani mountaineer Asma Mushtaq dies during Spantik peak expedition

GILGIT – Pakistani mountaineer and travel vlogger Asma Mushtaq has died during an expedition to Spantik, a 7,027-metre peak in Pakistan’s Karakoram mountain range.

Born on February 7, 1992, Mushtaq was known within the mountaineering community for her passion for adventure, mountains and natural landscapes. She had recently joined an expedition to climb Spantik.

Reports said Mushtaq successfully reached the summit with her guide, Ali Akbar, and was reportedly in good health at the time. However, she is said to have developed symptoms of high-altitude sickness while descending from the peak.

Her guide provided initial medical assistance, but Mushtaq could not survive.

Karakoram Calling Treks is reportedly coordinating with the relevant authorities and assisting with arrangements for the recovery and return of her body.

News of Mushtaq’s death has prompted an outpouring of grief on social media. Users remembered her love for mountains, beaches and natural scenery while expressing condolences to her family and praying for her forgiveness and a high place in the hereafter.

Her death is a tragic reminder of the risks faced by climbers even after successfully reaching a mountain summit, particularly during the descent at high altitude.