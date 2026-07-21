Islamabad Traffic Update: Major Routes closed for VIP Movement Today

ISLAMABAD – If you are travelling in Islamabad today, you need to check out traffic diversions due to high-level VIP movement as authorities rolled out extensive traffic diversions across the capital, affecting several major routes and urging commuters to plan ahead to avoid lengthy delays.

Islamabad Police shared update for motorists for July 21, 2026 amid traffic diversions across key arteries of the city to facilitate the secure movement of foreign delegations.

According to an official traffic advisory issued by the Islamabad Police, security arrangements will affect traffic flow on several major roads, including the Islamabad Expressway, Srinagar Highway, Jinnah Avenue, Murree Road, and Club Road, with diversions expected at different times throughout the day.

ٹریفک ایڈوائزری | 21 جولائی 2026۔ غیر ملکی وفود کی آمد و رفت کے باعث اسلام آباد کی مختلف شاہراہوں پر عارضی ڈائیورشنز لگائی جائیں گی۔ شہری سفر سے قبل متبادل راستوں کا انتخاب کریں اور 20 سے 25 منٹ اضافی وقت رکھیں۔#TrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/VWvlVlCnn3 — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) July 21, 2026

One of the most affected routes will be the Srinagar Highway, where traffic diversions will remain in place from Serena Chowk to the 26 Number Chungi. Commuters have been advised to avoid the area where possible and instead use Iran Avenue, Margalla Road, and Jinnah Avenue as alternate routes.

On the Islamabad Expressway, motorists traveling between Khayaban Chowk on Faisal Avenue and Rawat T-Cross may also encounter diversions. Authorities have directed commuters to use Jinnah Avenue and Ninth Avenue as alternative routes.

Meanwhile, travelers approaching the city from Koral have been advised to avoid affected corridors and instead take the Old Airport Road, Rawal Road, Rawalpindi Murree Road, and Ninth Avenue.

The police further warned that if Koral Expressway, Murree Road, or Club Road are temporarily closed due to security operations, the Old Airport Road, Rawal Road, Rawalpindi Murree Road, and Ninth Avenue should be used as the designated alternative routes.

Residents planning to leave Islamabad have also been instructed to access Ninth Avenue via Jinnah Avenue to minimize delays.

Islamabad Police has cautioned that the diversions are expected to place additional pressure on surrounding roads, potentially leading to heavy congestion during peak hours. Citizens have therefore been urged to plan their journeys in advance and allow an extra 20 to 25 minutes of travel time to avoid inconvenience.

Authorities have appealed to the public to cooperate with traffic officials and follow the prescribed diversion routes as security measures remain in place for the safe movement of the visiting foreign delegations.