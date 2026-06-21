Rain in Lahore brings pleasant weather across city

LAHORE – Rain in various parts of the provincial capital on Sunday turned the weather pleasant.

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in several areas including Jail Road, Qartaba Chowk, Mall Road and surrounding localities, with intermittent spells continuing across the city.

According to the Meteorological Department, the current temperature in Lahore was recorded at 33°C. The minimum temperature stood at 27°C, while the maximum is expected to reach up to 39°C. The department also forecast intermittent rainfall for today and tomorrow.

Weather data showed wind speed at 6 km/h, while humidity levels rose to 45 percent.

Rainfall measurements indicated 11.2 mm in Nishtar Town, 3.4 mm in Johar Town, 0.8 mm in Gulberg, 0.4 mm in Samanabad, and 0.2 mm each in Iqbal Town and Saggian.

The Meteorological Department further stated that intermittent rain may continue over the next 24 to 48 hours.