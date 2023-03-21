Sindh announces new school timings for Ramadan 2023

ISLAMABAD – The Education department in the country’s southeastern region Sindh has announced the new timings for all the educational institutions for Ramadan 2023.

Sindh School Education and Literacy Department issued a notification, notifying that government and private schools in the region will commence classes at 7:30 am and till 12pm from Monday to Thursday and on Saturday.

On Friday, the classes will start from 7:30 am to 11 am.

Meanwhile, the federal government has issued new timings for public offices during the holy month.

Establishment Division notified that all offices coming under the federal government would operate from 7:30 am to 1:30 pm from Monday to Thursday. On Friday, the office will continue from 7:30 am to 12:00 pm.

In a similar development, the metrological department predicted that there is a strong possibility that the crescent for Ramadan 2023 will be sighted on the evening of March 22.