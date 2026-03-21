PM Shehbaz extends Eid greetings to services chiefs, political leadership

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the services chiefs, Speaker of the National Assembly, and various political leaders.

According to details, the prime minister held telephonic conversations with Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Air Staff Zaheer Ahmed Babar, and Naval Chief Naveed Ashraf, conveying his Eid wishes. During the conversations, he paid tribute to security personnel stationed at the borders, who remain away from their families on Eid to safeguard the country.

The prime minister also contacted the Speaker of the National Assembly, governors, chief ministers, and other political leaders to extend Eid greetings.

He separately spoke with Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, Sindh Governor Nihal Hashmi, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, and Balochistan Governor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail.

He also spoke with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, along with leaders of allied and political parties, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Aimal Wali Khan, Sardar Khalid Hussain Magsi, Abdul Aleem Khan, and Chaudhry Salik Hussain, exchanging Eid greetings and best wishes.