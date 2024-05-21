Search

Gold prices plunge in Pakistan; check latest rates

03:11 PM | 21 May, 2024
Gold prices plunge in Pakistan; check latest rates
KARACHI – Gold saw decrease in its prices in domestic market of Pakistan on Tuesday a day after it registered significant gains.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold prices dropped by Rs1,900 to settle at Rs248,500.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold decreased by Rs1,630 to reach Rs213,048.

The precious commodity also registered losses in international market as per ounce price declined by $21 to drop to $2,398. 

A day earlier, per tola gold price surged by Rs2,300 to settle at Rs250,400. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs1,972 to reach Rs214,678 in Pakistan.

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 21 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 21, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro moved up to 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.35
Euro EUR 298 301
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5 354
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.80
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739 747.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.53 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36.31
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.28 922.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.45 171.45
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 730.59 738.59
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 309.01 311.51
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

