Gold prices plunge in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold saw decrease in its prices in domestic market of Pakistan on Tuesday a day after it registered significant gains.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold prices dropped by Rs1,900 to settle at Rs248,500.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold decreased by Rs1,630 to reach Rs213,048.

The precious commodity also registered losses in international market as per ounce price declined by $21 to drop to $2,398.

A day earlier, per tola gold price surged by Rs2,300 to settle at Rs250,400. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs1,972 to reach Rs214,678 in Pakistan.