Pakistani mountaineer Sirbaz Khan summits Mount Everest without supplementary oxygen 

03:26 PM | 21 May, 2024
Source: File Photo

GILGIT – Pakistani mountaineer Sirbaz Ali Khan has achieved another milestone as he has summited the world's tallest peak, Mount Everest, without supplementary oxygen.

Sirbaz Khan has become the second Pakistani to achieve this feat as Sajid Sadpara’s has also climbed the 8,849 meters peak without artificial oxygen. 

Sirbaz Ali has successfully summited 11 out of the 14 peaks above 8,000 meters without oxygen support. He is the first and only Pakistani to summit 11 peaks without oxygen support.

Last year, Pakistani climber craved his name into the record book as the 32-year-old has become the only Pakistani to scale thirteen of the world's highest 14 peaks.

Khan added another feather to his cap after climbing the 8,188-meter-high Cho Oyo peak, the world’s sixth highest peak located in Tibet region of China. He summited the peak without oxygen support, also becoming the first Pakistani to scale ten peaks above 8,000 meters without oxygen support.

He had started his push from camp-I of the mountain a day earlier and he managed to reach the top on Monday.

The passionate climber now aims at scaling the Shishapangma peak of 8,027 metres, to complete his campaign of climbing all 14 highest peaks in the world.

