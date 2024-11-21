Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

New passport issuance facility announced for Pakistani Hajj pilgrims

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced setting up special desks at the passport office across the country to facilitate the Hajj pilgrims.

Under the new facility, passports will be issued to the pilgrims within just 24 hours, Director General of Immigration and Passport Mustafa Jamal Qazi said.

He said the facility will be available at all regional offices, including the headquarters, adding that overseas Pakistanis would also be able to get the facility at passport offices in embassies around the world.

Earlier this month, Minister for Religious Affairs Salik Hussain said that 179,210 pilgrims from Pakistan will perform Hajj in 2025, adding that Hajj quota has been split with a ratio of 50:50 between the government and private Hajj schemes.

The minister said 89,605 seats have been reserved each for the government and the private Hajj schemes.

Hajj 2025 Cost

Hussain said the cost for the Hajj under government scheme is expected to range between Rs1,075,000 to Rs1,175,000, while the additional cost for the sacrifice will be Rs55,000.

Talking about residence facilities, he said applicants opting for double-bed and triple-bed accommodations in Makkah will need to deposit an additional amount as per the policy.

Hajj 2025 Installment Plan

While unveiling the installment plan for Hajj 2025, he said intending pilgrims will pay first tranche of Rs200,000 along with the Hajj application under the Government Hajj Scheme.

The second installment of Rs400,000 must be deposited within ten days of the balloting. He further said the remaining amount must be deposited by February 10 next year.

The minister said there will be no deduction for refunds if an application is withdrawn before the last date of submission. However, there will be a deduction of Rs50,000 on refund of the first installment after the balloting. A deduction of 200,000 will be made if the third installment is not deposited.

The minister said no refund of the remaining amount will be made after February 10 next year. However, in case of the applicant’s death, the aforementioned deductions will not be applied, state broadcaster reported.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 21 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 279.1
Euro EUR 290.85 293.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.55 353.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181.25 181.43
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.16 200.56
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.99 904.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search