COAS Bajwa visits forward areas at Chamb sector along LoC
Web Desk
09:56 PM | 21 Oct, 2020
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited forward areas at Chamb Sector along Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, Army Chief was briefed on latest operational situation including Indian Cease Fire Violations deliberately targeting local residents living near LoC.

Interacting with officers and men, he appreciated them for continued vigil and remarkable operational preparedness.

COAS emphasised upon troops to extend all out support to local population affected by unprovoked Indian ceasefire violations. He remarked that remain steadfast, discharge your duties with utmost sincerity and devotion.

Earlier upon his arrival, he was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas.

