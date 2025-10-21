Mohsin Naqvi says crackdown targets armed groups, not any specific organisation

KARACHI – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that the federal government is not taking action against any single organization but against those who are armed.

Speaking to the media at the Governor House in Karachi alongside Governor Kamran Tessori and MQM-Pakistan Chairman Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Naqvi remarked humorously that the Governor’s invitation and his delicious haleem are hard to resist.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir are both working diligently, bringing positive results for the country, and emphasized the need for unity to move Pakistan forward.

Naqvi clarified that social media claims suggesting government action against a specific group were incorrect, saying, “We respect all religious scholars, but anyone who comes armed will be dealt with. Action is also being taken against those misusing donation funds.”

Governor Kamran Tessori praised the interior minister’s efforts, saying, “When we see him on TV, we can’t tell which city he’s in — he’s a benefactor to all.” He added that when issues arise, people are invited to help resolve them, and that Naqvi recently met Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman to discuss peace efforts under the “Operation Fitna-ul-Khawarij.”

Tessori also noted that Mohsin Naqvi, besides being the interior minister, is also PCB Chairman and President of the Asian Cricket Council, humorously adding that “even after winning, he didn’t hand over the trophy to the Indian team.”

He further said, “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was known for his speed, but now he says Mohsin Naqvi’s speed is even faster.” Tessori appreciated Naqvi’s exemplary cooperation in addressing Karachi and Hyderabad’s issues.

Federal Education Minister and MQM-Pakistan leader Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui welcomed the importance given to his party, reaffirming MQM’s support for the Pakistan Armed Forces. He said the governor, being MQM’s nominee, ensures that their concerns are heard and resolved.

Governor Tessori lauded Naqvi for not only listening to but actively resolving Karachi’s problems, expressing hope for further improvements in law and order.

Naqvi assured that all obstacles in Karachi’s development projects would soon be removed and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to restoring peace in the city.

Earlier, Naqvi met with Governor Tessori and MQM leaders including Dr. Farooq Sattar and Aminul Haque at the Governor House to discuss national security, peace, and other key issues. Governor Tessori warmly welcomed him, and Naqvi also planted a tree at the Governor House during his visit.