Seven India-backed terrorists killed in DI Khan operation: ISPR

DI KHAN – Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Kalachi area of Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing seven terrorists of the India-backed group Fitna-e-Hindustan.

According to the ISPR, the operation was launched on credible information about the presence of these militants, with security forces effectively targeting their hideout. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists, who were involved in multiple acts of terrorism.

The army spokesperson added that clearance and sanitization operations are ongoing to eliminate remaining terrorists in the area, and vowed that actions will continue until the complete eradication of India-backed terrorism.

Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi lauded the security forces for their successful operation against India-backed terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan, commending their professional skills in eliminating seven militants.

Naqvi said the security forces once again foiled the nefarious designs of militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saluting them for sending seven extremists to their “humiliating end.”

He added that the nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the security forces, valuing their achievements, and warned that militants will find no place to hide anywhere.